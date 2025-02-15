Sotell, Pepperdine Waves host the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-12, 8-7 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-17, 3-13 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennedy Johnson and Saint Mary’s (CA) visit Chloe Sotell and Pepperdine on Saturday.

The Waves are 5-5 in home games. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Makena Mastora averaging 4.0.

The Gaels are 8-7 in conference games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 5-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

Pepperdine averages 57.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 64.4 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The Waves and Gaels match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sotell is scoring 10.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Waves. Ornela Muca is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 43.6% and averaging 12.6 points for the Gaels. Maia Jones is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 53.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.