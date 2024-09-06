Some NFL fans defy host soccer club’s preference by wearing green to Packers-Eagles game in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — The host of the NFL’s first game in Brazil, soccer club Corinthians, is not keen on the green-dominated color schemes of its Friday night visitors, the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. But many fans arriving at the NeoQuimica Arena didn’t seem to mind.

And that included some supporters of Corinthians, a club that has tried for decades to avoid any reference to the color of its local rival Palmeiras.

Excitement was evident in Sao Paulo for the second game of the 2024 NFL season and the league’s first visit to South America. Philadelphia and Green Bay both made the playoffs last season.

Packers fan and schoolteacher Cody Armstrong, 32, spent much of the money he made over the summer to travel from Oakland, California, with three friends, including two Eagles fans. They were all dressed in green as they waited for their orders at a fast-food restaurant next to the stadium.

“Is it true that they don’t like green here?” Armstrong said. “Well … they will have to bear with us.”

Also dressed in green, the friends watched Kansas City’s season-opening victory over Baltimore on Thursday night at a Sao Paulo bar, and they were excited to see so many locals enthusiastic about American football. Marketing experts have estimated there are 38 million fans of the sport in soccer-mad Brazil, and at least 42,000 were expected to fill the Corinthians stadium.

Bruno Silva, 37, bought an unofficial black Eagles jersey, which was being sold for about 50 Brazilian reals ($10) in a subway station near the stadium. A Corinthians fan, he said he would support Philadelphia — designated as the home team in Brazil — because it declined to wear green.

“This is our home,” said Silva, who started following the NFL five years ago. “We support who supports us.”

William Camargo, 39, also a Corinthians fan, showed up wearing a green Packers jersey, which many supporters of the soccer club would consider to be heresy.

“We like to say that Corinthians is owned by its fans. Green Bay is the same thing,” Camargo said of the community-owned franchise.

He said he became a fan of the Packers because of their longtime quarterback, Aaron Rodgers — whose jersey was a popular choice among fans in the stadium Friday night.

Other fans wore jerseys of other NFL teams, including New England, San Francisco, Buffalo and Baltimore.

Russell Okung, who played for four teams over 11 NFL seasons, was among the attractions off the field Friday night. He joined other Brazilian practitioners of capoeira, an African-Brazilian martial art disguised as a dance, to perform in front of applauding fans at various spots outside the stadium.

“I love Brazil,” Okung told reporters before one of his several capoeira performances. “So glad the NFL made it here.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.