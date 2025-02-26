Sofilkanich leads Bucknell against Loyola (MD) after 24-point performance

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-17, 3-12 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (14-12, 9-6 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Loyola (MD) after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 24 points in Bucknell’s 69-54 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Bison have gone 9-3 in home games.

The Greyhounds are 3-12 in Patriot play. Loyola (MD) is eighth in the Patriot with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Koi Sims averaging 7.1.

Bucknell is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 40.3% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD) averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Bucknell allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Zemitis is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 9.8 points. Sofilkanich is shooting 51.2% and averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

Laura Salmeron is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Greyhounds. Sims is averaging 8.3 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 52.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

