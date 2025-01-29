Sofilkanich leads Bucknell against Loyola (MD) after 22-point game

Bucknell Bison (10-9, 5-3 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-12, 1-7 Patriot)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits Loyola (MD) after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 22 points in Bucknell’s 74-59 victory against the Boston University Terriers.

The Greyhounds have gone 5-4 at home. Loyola (MD) is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bison are 5-3 in conference matchups. Bucknell is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

Loyola (MD)’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 58.9 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 59.6 Loyola (MD) gives up to opponents.

The Greyhounds and Bison match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Salmeron is averaging 13.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Greyhounds. Amandine Amorich is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sophia Sabino is averaging 6.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Sofilkanich is averaging 21.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 56.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 58.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.