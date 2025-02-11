Sofilkanich leads Bucknell against Boston University after 25-point game

Bucknell Bison (12-10, 7-4 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (9-14, 2-9 Patriot)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits Boston University after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 25 points in Bucknell’s 75-65 win over the Army Black Knights.

The Terriers have gone 5-7 at home. Boston University is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The Bison are 7-4 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell is sixth in the Patriot scoring 60.1 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

Boston University makes 40.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Bucknell averages 60.1 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 64.4 Boston University gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Giannaros is averaging 13.5 points for the Terriers. Ines Monteagudo Pardo is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sofilkanich is averaging 20.5 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 2-8, averaging 57.4 points, 25.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.