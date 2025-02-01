Sofilkanich and Bucknell host Navy

Navy Midshipmen (14-6, 6-3 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (11-9, 6-3 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces Navy after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 21 points in Bucknell’s 54-49 win against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Bison are 7-2 on their home court. Bucknell is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Midshipmen have gone 6-3 against Patriot opponents. Navy is seventh in the Patriot giving up 59.7 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Bucknell averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Navy allows. Navy averages 9.3 more points per game (67.0) than Bucknell gives up to opponents (57.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Zemitis is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 8.9 points. Sofilkanich is shooting 52.5% and averaging 21.8 points over the past 10 games.

Zanai Barnett-Gay is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Mary Gibbons is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 58.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

