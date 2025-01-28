Sofilkanich and Bucknell host Loyola (MD)

Bucknell Bison (10-9, 5-3 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-12, 1-7 Patriot)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits Loyola (MD) after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 22 points in Bucknell’s 74-59 win against the Boston University Terriers.

The Greyhounds are 5-4 on their home court. Loyola (MD) is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Bison are 5-3 in conference games. Bucknell is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Loyola (MD) averages 57.5 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 58.2 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Loyola (MD) gives up.

The Greyhounds and Bison face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Salmeron is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Greyhounds. Amandine Amorich is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sofilkanich is averaging 20.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 56.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 58.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.