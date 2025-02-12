Snoddy and Stony Brook host Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (8-17, 6-6 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-19, 2-10 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Monmouth after Andre Snoddy scored 27 points in Stony Brook’s 80-75 win against the Hofstra Pride.

The Seawolves have gone 3-8 in home games. Stony Brook has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks have gone 6-6 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 4-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Stony Brook averages 66.9 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 76.7 Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Stony Brook gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin O’Connor is averaging 7.2 points for the Seawolves. CJ Luster II is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Collins is averaging 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

