SMU visits Wake Forest after Theuerkauf’s 20-point game

SMU Mustangs (10-16, 2-12 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-17, 1-13 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts SMU after Rylie Theuerkauf scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 73-62 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Demon Deacons have gone 7-8 at home. Wake Forest is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs are 2-12 in conference play. SMU is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wake Forest scores 61.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 68.3 SMU allows. SMU’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Wake Forest has given up to its opponents (41.8%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Williams is averaging 10.7 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Demon Deacons. Theuerkauf is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Nya Robertson is averaging 19 points for the Mustangs. Jessica Peterson is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 24.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 58.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.