SMU takes on Virginia Tech for conference matchup

SMU Mustangs (17-5, 8-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-12, 5-6 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toibu Lawal and Virginia Tech host Kevin Miller and SMU in ACC action Wednesday.

The Hokies are 7-5 in home games. Virginia Tech has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs are 8-3 against conference opponents. SMU ranks second in the ACC with 16.4 assists per game led by Miller averaging 5.9.

Virginia Tech makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). SMU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Virginia Tech allows.

The Hokies and Mustangs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schutt is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 8.9 points. Lawal is shooting 59.4% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

Miller is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

