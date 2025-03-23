SMU squares off against Oklahoma State in NIT

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-17, 7-14 Big 12) at SMU Mustangs (24-10, 14-8 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Oklahoma State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mustangs are 14-8 against ACC opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. SMU is ninth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Cowboys are 7-14 against Big 12 teams. Oklahoma State has an 8-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

SMU scores 79.8 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 76.6 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 12.7 points. Kario Oquendo is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Bryce Thompson is averaging 12.6 points for the Cowboys. Abou Ousmane is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.