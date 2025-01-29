SMU plays Louisville on 3-game home slide

Louisville Cardinals (14-6, 7-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-11, 2-7 ACC)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Louisville looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Mustangs have gone 7-4 at home. SMU averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cardinals are 7-2 in ACC play. Louisville is ninth in the ACC scoring 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Nyla Harris averaging 6.3.

SMU scores 65.8 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 66.6 Louisville gives up. Louisville has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The Mustangs and Cardinals square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Jessica Peterson is shooting 41.3% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tajianna Roberts is averaging 12.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Cardinals. Jayda Curry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.