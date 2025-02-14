SMU hosts Wake Forest after Hildreth’s 22-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-7, 10-4 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (19-5, 10-3 ACC)

Dallas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on SMU after Cameron Hildreth scored 22 points in Wake Forest’s 72-70 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Mustangs are 11-3 in home games. SMU leads the ACC with 82.8 points and is shooting 48.3%.

The Demon Deacons have gone 10-4 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest averages 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

SMU makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Wake Forest averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game SMU allows.

The Mustangs and Demon Deacons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Cross is averaging 11.9 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hunter Sallis is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Hildreth is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

