SMU hosts Stanford after Raynaud’s 21-point performance

Stanford Cardinal (15-6, 7-3 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (16-5, 7-3 ACC)

Dallas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits SMU after Maxime Raynaud scored 21 points in Stanford’s 70-61 win over the Syracuse Orange.

The Mustangs are 9-3 on their home court. SMU has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinal are 7-3 in ACC play. Stanford is eighth in the ACC scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

SMU scores 82.8 points, 13.0 more per game than the 69.8 Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than SMU allows.

The Mustangs and Cardinal face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Matt Cross is shooting 52.2% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Raynaud is averaging 20.5 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

