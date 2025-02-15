SMU hosts Clemson on 5-game home skid

Clemson Tigers (12-13, 5-9 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-15, 2-11 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Clemson looking to end its five-game home skid.

The Mustangs are 7-6 in home games. SMU is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 5-9 in ACC play. Clemson ranks sixth in the ACC allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

SMU’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 66.2 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 68.1 SMU allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Jessica Peterson is shooting 40.0% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

Tessa Miller is averaging 8.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Hannah Kohn is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.