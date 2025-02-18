Smith, Memphis Tigers to host Weathersby and the UAB Blazers

UAB Blazers (15-10, 6-7 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (6-18, 4-9 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jade Weathersby and UAB visit Alasia Smith and Memphis in AAC play Wednesday.

The Tigers are 5-7 in home games. Memphis is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blazers have gone 6-7 against AAC opponents. UAB is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

Memphis averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.6 per game UAB gives up. UAB has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The Tigers and Blazers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanyuel is averaging 9.8 points for the Tigers. TI’lan Boler is averaging 16.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the past 10 games.

Sara Bershers averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Weathersby is shooting 47.1% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.