Smith leads Furman against VMI

VMI Keydets (13-15, 7-8 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (20-8, 8-7 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -11.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays VMI after Pjay Smith Jr. scored 32 points in Furman’s 80-72 victory over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Paladins have gone 11-3 in home games. Furman is fifth in the SoCon with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Vanderwal averaging 2.3.

The Keydets are 7-8 against conference opponents. VMI is sixth in the SoCon with 13.0 assists per game led by Tan Yildizoglu averaging 3.9.

Furman averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 9.5 per game VMI gives up. VMI averages 73.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the 69.0 Furman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rickey Bradley, Jr. is averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Keydets. Augustinas Kiudulas is averaging 14.5 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Keydets: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.