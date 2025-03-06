Smith leads Delaware State against Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (6-23, 2-11 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (15-13, 7-6 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Robert Smith scored 34 points in Delaware State’s 87-81 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Hornets have gone 10-2 in home games. Delaware State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 78.9 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Hawks are 2-11 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore allows 77.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

Delaware State averages 78.9 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 77.9 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 67.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 74.4 Delaware State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Hornets. Kaseem Watson is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ketron Shaw is averaging 18 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Evan Johnson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 87.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.