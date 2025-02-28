Smith leads Delaware State against Coppin State after 24-point game

Coppin State Eagles (5-21, 3-8 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (14-12, 6-5 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on Coppin State after Robert Smith scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 86-84 overtime victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Hornets are 9-2 in home games. Delaware State ranks second in the MEAC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Muneer Newton averaging 2.6.

The Eagles are 3-8 in conference matchups. Coppin State is 0-15 against opponents over .500.

Delaware State is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Delaware State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 17.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Hornets. Kaseem Watson is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Toby Nnadozie is averaging 12.3 points and 2.5 steals for the Eagles. Jonathan Dunn is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 86.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.