Smith, Dayton Flyers take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Dayton Flyers (16-12, 10-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-22, 2-15 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arianna Smith and Dayton visit Dani Haskell and Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.

The Bonnies have gone 4-9 at home. Saint Bonaventure is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flyers have gone 10-7 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is sixth in the A-10 scoring 64.9 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

Saint Bonaventure is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 38.9% Dayton allows to opponents. Dayton’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Saint Bonaventure has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

The Bonnies and Flyers match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haskell is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bonnies. Zoe Shaw is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ivy Wolf is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Flyers. Nicole Stephens is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 48.2 points, 23.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.