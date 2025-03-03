Smith and the Weber State Wildcats visit conference foe Northern Colorado

Weber State Wildcats (12-15, 9-8 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-15, 6-11 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Smith and Weber State visit Tatum West and Northern Colorado on Monday.

The Bears are 10-4 in home games. Northern Colorado averages 64.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 9-8 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.7 turnovers per game.

Northern Colorado makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Weber State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Northern Colorado gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Van Weelden averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. London Gamble is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Smith is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kendra Parra is averaging 14.2 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

