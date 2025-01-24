Smith and Saint Joseph’s (PA) host La Salle

La Salle Explorers (7-14, 1-7 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-4, 6-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on La Salle after Mackenzie Smith scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 83-56 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Hawks have gone 8-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks second in the A-10 with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Laura Ziegler averaging 8.0.

The Explorers are 1-7 in A-10 play. La Salle is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 72.8 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 68.7 La Salle allows. La Salle has shot at a 36.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Explorers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Ziegler is shooting 38.8% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is averaging 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 9.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 34.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Explorers: 1-9, averaging 56.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.