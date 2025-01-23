Smith and North Florida host Queens

North Florida Ospreys (9-10, 2-4 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-7, 5-1 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -3.5; over/under is 168

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays Queens after Jaylen Smith scored 22 points in North Florida’s 90-84 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Royals have gone 6-1 in home games. Queens is the leader in the ASUN with 12.6 fast break points.

The Ospreys have gone 2-4 against ASUN opponents. North Florida ranks second in the ASUN with 16.2 assists per game led by Smith averaging 5.6.

Queens is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.3% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Queens allows.

The Royals and Ospreys square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Colimerio is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 11.3 points and 0.7 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the past 10 games.

Smith is averaging 11.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Ospreys. Jasai Miles is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 80.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

