Smith and Bellarmine host Stetson

Bellarmine Knights (5-24, 2-14 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-22, 5-11 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays Stetson after Billy Smith scored 23 points in Bellarmine’s 80-74 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Hatters have gone 4-9 at home. Stetson is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Knights are 2-14 in conference matchups. Bellarmine has a 4-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Stetson’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 73.2 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 82.2 Stetson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is averaging 14.6 points for the Hatters. Jordan Wood is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jack Karasinski is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Knights. Smith is averaging 15.3 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 78.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

