Smikle leads No. 19 Maryland against Indiana after 23-point game

Maryland Terrapins (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Maryland visits Indiana after Kaylene Smikle scored 23 points in Maryland’s 85-79 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Hoosiers have gone 11-4 at home. Indiana has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Terrapins are 11-5 in Big Ten play. Maryland is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 80.0 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Indiana averages 69.8 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 67.8 Maryland allows. Maryland scores 16.7 more points per game (80.0) than Indiana gives up (63.3).

The Hoosiers and Terrapins meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Hoosiers. Sydney Parrish is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shyanne Sellers is averaging 13.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Terrapins. Smikle is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.