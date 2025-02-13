Smikle leads No. 17 Maryland against Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 7-6 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Maryland hosts Nebraska after Kaylene Smikle scored 36 points in Maryland’s 81-73 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Terrapins are 9-3 in home games. Maryland has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cornhuskers have gone 7-6 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Maryland makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Nebraska has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

The Terrapins and Cornhuskers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smikle is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Terrapins. Shyanne Sellers is averaging 11.4 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Britt Prince is averaging 13.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Cornhuskers. Alexis Markowski is averaging 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.