Slaughter leads Missouri against No. 5 Texas after 31-point game

Missouri Tigers (12-10, 1-6 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (20-2, 6-1 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri visits No. 5 Texas after Grace Slaughter scored 31 points in Missouri’s 78-77 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Longhorns have gone 10-0 at home. Texas averages 86.0 points while outscoring opponents by 29.5 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 1-6 against SEC opponents. Missouri is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas’ average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Missouri allows. Missouri averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Texas gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Longhorns. Taylor Jones is averaging 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Slaughter is averaging 14.7 points for the Tigers. Abbey Schreacke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.