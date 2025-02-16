Slaughter leads Missouri against No. 16 Oklahoma after 29-point outing

Oklahoma Sooners (18-6, 6-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-13, 2-9 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts No. 16 Oklahoma after Grace Slaughter scored 29 points in Missouri’s 69-59 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 10-6 in home games. Missouri is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sooners have gone 6-5 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma scores 85.7 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

Missouri averages 69.6 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 68.7 Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Missouri gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laniah Randle is averaging 11.2 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Slaughter is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Payton Verhulst is averaging 15 points, six rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Sooners. Raegan Beers is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Sooners: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

