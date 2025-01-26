Skorupski leads Oakland against Youngstown State after 25-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 5-5 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (8-12, 3-7 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces Youngstown State after Maddy Skorupski scored 25 points in Oakland’s 73-63 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Penguins have gone 7-3 in home games. Youngstown State ranks seventh in the Horizon with 12.1 assists per game led by Malia Magestro averaging 2.1.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 5-5 against Horizon opponents. Oakland is 3-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Youngstown State is shooting 36.9% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Youngstown State allows.

The Penguins and Golden Grizzlies match up Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewel Watkins is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Penguins. Sophia Gregory is averaging 10.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

Macy Smith is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 12.3 points. Skorupski is shooting 43.3% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

