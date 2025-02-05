Skorupski leads Oakland against Purdue Fort Wayne after 38-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-13, 6-6 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-5, 13-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Purdue Fort Wayne after Maddy Skorupski scored 38 points in Oakland’s 77-63 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Mastodons are 9-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 6-6 against Horizon opponents. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon shooting 28.8% from 3-point range.

Purdue Fort Wayne scores 77.4 points, 5.0 more per game than the 72.4 Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The Mastodons and Golden Grizzlies meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is shooting 49.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Mastodons. Sydney Freeman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Skorupski is shooting 42.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Macy Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 74.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.