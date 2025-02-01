Skorupski and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies host conference foe Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (12-8, 6-6 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-13, 5-6 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on Detroit Mercy in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 3-4 in home games. Oakland is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans are 6-6 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Oakland’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 42.0% shooting opponents of Oakland have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddy Skorupski is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Macy Smith is averaging 14.5 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and two steals for the Titans. Emaia O’Brien is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.