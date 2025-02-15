Skoff and Lindenwood (MO) host Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (18-8, 10-5 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (17-7, 13-2 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) hosts Southern Indiana after Mya Skoff scored 20 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 68-61 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions have gone 12-2 at home. Lindenwood (MO) ranks seventh in the OVC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Coffey averaging 5.6.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 10-5 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana leads the OVC scoring 71.8 points per game while shooting 44.4%.

Lindenwood (MO) makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Southern Indiana averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Lindenwood (MO) gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Lions. Skoff is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Ali Saunders is averaging 10.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Meredith Raley is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.