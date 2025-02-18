Skinner leads Arizona State against No. 10 TCU after 20-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (24-3, 12-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-18, 2-12 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts No. 10 TCU after Tyi Skinner scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 98-62 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Sun Devils are 5-7 in home games. Arizona State is ninth in the Big 12 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nevaeh Parkinson averaging 2.0.

The Horned Frogs have gone 12-2 against Big 12 opponents. TCU ranks seventh in college basketball with 19.4 assists per game led by Hailey Van Lith averaging 5.5.

Arizona State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game TCU gives up. TCU averages 79.2 points per game, 3.3 more than the 75.9 Arizona State gives up.

The Sun Devils and Horned Frogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn Brown is shooting 41.1% and averaging 17.5 points for the Sun Devils. Skinner is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sedona Prince is averaging 17.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Horned Frogs. Van Lith is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 0-10, averaging 64.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.