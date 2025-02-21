Skinner leads Arizona State against BYU after 25-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-19, 2-13 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (13-13, 4-11 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits BYU after Tyi Skinner scored 25 points in Arizona State’s 82-66 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cougars have gone 8-5 in home games. BYU has a 7-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Sun Devils are 2-13 in Big 12 play. Arizona State has a 4-16 record against opponents above .500.

BYU’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 69.7 points per game, 2.5 more than the 67.2 BYU allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16.8 points, four assists and 1.6 steals. Emma Calvert is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jalyn Brown is averaging 17.4 points for the Sun Devils. Skinner is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Sun Devils: 0-10, averaging 64.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

