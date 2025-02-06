Sivori leads Bellarmine against FGCU after 25-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (19-3, 10-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (14-9, 5-5 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts FGCU after Hope Sivori scored 25 points in Bellarmine’s 91-83 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Knights have gone 7-3 at home. Bellarmine ranks seventh in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Skylar Treadwell paces the Knights with 8.4 boards.

The Eagles are 10-0 against ASUN opponents. FGCU has a 16-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bellarmine is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 38.4% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sivori averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Hayley Harrison is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Emani Jefferson is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Eagles. Khamari Mitchell-Steen is averaging 11.9 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 76.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.