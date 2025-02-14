SIU-Edwardsville takes on Tennessee State after Malith’s 22-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (13-13, 9-6 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-9, 10-5 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Tennessee State after Ring Malith scored 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 76-71 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Cougars are 10-2 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville ranks third in the OVC in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Malith leads the Cougars with 7.3 boards.

The Tigers are 9-6 in conference matchups. Tennessee State is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 39.5% and averaging 18.7 points for the Cougars. Brian Taylor II is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandon Weston is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

