SIU-Edwardsville hosts UT Martin after Guinyard’s 20-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (10-15, 6-8 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-8, 10-4 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits SIU-Edwardsville after Tarence Guinyard scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 81-70 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cougars are 10-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks third in the OVC with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Jo Valrie averaging 7.0.

The Skyhawks are 6-8 in OVC play. UT Martin is eighth in the OVC giving up 72.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% UT Martin allows to opponents. UT Martin has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is scoring 19.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Cougars. Brian Taylor II is averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Guinyard is averaging 15.5 points for the Skyhawks. Vladimer Salaridze is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.