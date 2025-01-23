SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southern Indiana following Raley’s 21-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (14-5, 6-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-14, 1-7 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits SIU-Edwardsville after Meredith Raley scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 72-58 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cougars are 2-5 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville allows 72.1 points and has been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 6-2 in OVC play. Southern Indiana ranks second in the OVC with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Vanessa Shafford averaging 7.1.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 60.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 62.0 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

The Cougars and Screaming Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Sheehan is averaging 4.1 points for the Cougars. KK Rodriguez is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Raley is averaging 15.2 points for the Screaming Eagles. Shafford is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.