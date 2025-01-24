SIU-Edwardsville hosts Morehead State following Marshall’s 24-point game

Morehead State Eagles (13-7, 8-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-7, 6-3 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits SIU-Edwardsville after George Marshall scored 24 points in Morehead State’s 73-66 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the OVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ring Malith averaging 4.7.

The Eagles are 8-1 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is eighth in the OVC scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

The Cougars and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 18.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cougars. Brian Taylor II is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kenny White Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Jerone Morton is averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 69.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

