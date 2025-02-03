SIU-Edwardsville hosts McGlone and Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (13-8, 10-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-17, 2-10 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on SIU-Edwardsville after Macy McGlone scored 21 points in Eastern Illinois’ 57-55 loss to the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Cougars are 3-6 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville has a 1-12 record against teams above .500.

The Panthers have gone 10-2 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 27.2% from 3-point range.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: KK Rodriguez is shooting 35.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Cougars. Macy Silvey is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McGlone is averaging 18.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Panthers. Alex Rouse is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.