SIU-Edwardsville Cougars and Tennessee State Tigers square off in OVC Tournament

Tennessee State Tigers (17-15, 13-8 OVC) vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (20-11, 13-7 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville squares off against Tennessee State in the OVC Tournament.

The Cougars have gone 13-7 against OVC opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the OVC scoring 72.8 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Tigers are 13-8 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 19.2 points, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Cougars. Ring Malith is averaging 13.5 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games.

Brandon Weston is averaging 16 points for the Tigers. Carlous Williams is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.