Singleton and Holy Cross host Loyola (MD)

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-10, 2-5 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-10, 3-4 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Loyola (MD) after Kahlil Singleton scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 76-71 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Greyhounds have gone 4-4 in home games. Loyola (MD) ranks second in the Patriot League with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Milos Ilic averaging 2.8.

The Crusaders are 2-5 in conference games. Holy Cross is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 69.8 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 71.1 Loyola (MD) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilic is scoring 13.9 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Greyhounds. Jordan Stiemke is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Joe Nugent is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds. Max Green is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.