Simpson leads Southern Utah against Cal Baptist after 24-point performance

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-13, 1-7 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (11-10, 4-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on Cal Baptist after Jamir Simpson scored 24 points in Southern Utah’s 75-58 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Lancers have gone 7-4 at home. Cal Baptist is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

The Thunderbirds are 1-7 in conference matchups. Southern Utah is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cal Baptist is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 72.0 points per game, 0.2 more than the 71.8 Cal Baptist allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 20.1 points and 3.1 assists. AJ Braun is shooting 58.1% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Simpson is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Dominique Ford is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.