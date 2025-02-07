Simpson and Southern Utah host Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-13, 2-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-13, 2-7 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts Abilene Christian after Jamir Simpson scored 22 points in Southern Utah’s 60-57 win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Thunderbirds have gone 7-4 in home games. Southern Utah is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 2-6 in WAC play. Abilene Christian is seventh in the WAC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Williams averaging 3.7.

Southern Utah is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

The Thunderbirds and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Felder is averaging 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Thunderbirds. Simpson is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 14 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.