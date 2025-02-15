Simpkins leads Morgan State against South Carolina State after 26-point game

Morgan State Bears (10-13, 4-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (11-12, 4-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces South Carolina State after Ahmarie Simpkins scored 26 points in Morgan State’s 84-82 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 on their home court. South Carolina State scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Bears are 4-3 in conference play. Morgan State ranks second in the MEAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Akitoby averaging 4.0.

South Carolina State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Morgan State gives up. Morgan State has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of South Carolina State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drayton Jones is averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kameron Hobbs is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 17.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.