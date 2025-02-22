Simpkins leads Elon against William & Mary after 28-point game

William & Mary Tribe (16-11, 10-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (17-11, 8-7 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces William & Mary after TK Simpkins scored 28 points in Elon’s 69-63 victory against the Towson Tigers.

The Phoenix have gone 10-3 at home. Elon has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tribe are 10-4 in conference matchups. William & Mary ranks fifth in the CAA shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Elon is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.6% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary scores 10.2 more points per game (78.5) than Elon gives up to opponents (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew King is averaging 3.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Phoenix. Simpkins is averaging 17.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games.

Gabe Dorsey is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 13 points. Matteus Case is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

