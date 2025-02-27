Simpkins leads Elon against Monmouth

Elon Phoenix (17-12, 8-8 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (11-18, 9-7 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays Monmouth after TK Simpkins scored 30 points in Elon’s 79-70 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Hawks have gone 7-2 at home. Monmouth gives up 75.9 points and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Phoenix are 8-8 against CAA opponents. Elon is the CAA leader with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Sherry averaging 5.7.

Monmouth scores 70.3 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 68.7 Elon gives up. Elon averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Monmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdi Bashir Jr. averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Madison Durr is shooting 43.3% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

Simpkins is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. TJ Simpkins is averaging 12.6 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.