Simpkins and Morgan State host South Carolina State

Morgan State Bears (10-13, 4-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (11-12, 4-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits South Carolina State after Ahmarie Simpkins scored 26 points in Morgan State’s 84-82 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 at home. South Carolina State is third in the MEAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Mitchel Taylor averaging 2.6.

The Bears are 4-3 in MEAC play. Morgan State is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

South Carolina State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game South Carolina State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drayton Jones is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 13.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kameron Hobbs is averaging 14.7 points for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.