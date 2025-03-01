Simmons leads San Jose State against UNLV after 29-point game

San Jose State Spartans (10-19, 3-13 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (23-5, 15-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits UNLV after Amiah Simmons scored 29 points in San Jose State’s 82-75 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Rebels are 15-1 in home games. UNLV is fourth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.5 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Spartans are 3-13 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks ninth in the MWC shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.

UNLV’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Brown is averaging 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Rebels. Kiara Jackson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sydni Summers averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Simmons is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.