Simmons and San Jose State host Utah State

Utah State Aggies (1-18, 0-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-11, 2-5 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Utah State after Amiah Simmons scored 23 points in San Jose State’s 68-57 victory against the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Spartans have gone 6-5 in home games. San Jose State is seventh in the MWC scoring 65.5 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Aggies are 0-7 in MWC play. Utah State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

San Jose State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 64.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 68.8 San Jose State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djessira Diawara is scoring 9.4 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Spartans. Simmons is averaging nine points over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Carlie Latta is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 64.9 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.